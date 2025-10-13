Lecorne was announced by the new French government. He replaced the head of the Ministry of Defense

Lecorneu, who had been in office for only 14 hours last week, formed a new government for the second time to stabilize the crisis and pass a budget

Sébastien Lecornu (Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA)

French Prime Minister Sébastien Le Coronneau presented his new government on the evening of October 12, just two days after his reappointment. This was reported by Politico.

Last week, France was on the brink of a political crisis when dissatisfaction with the initial composition of the prime minister's government forced Le Coronne to resign 14 hours after taking office.

Conservative Catherine Vautrin, who served as Minister of Health and Labor in François Bayrou's government, has been appointed the new Minister of the Armed Forces. According to Associated Press, she will be responsible for military support for Ukraine and coordination of France's actions in the field of European security amid growing threats from Russia.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunes was appointed Minister of the Interior, and former head of the French state railway company SNCF Jean-Pierre Farandou was appointed Minister of Labor.

"I would like to thank the women and men who have voluntarily dedicated themselves to this government, putting aside their personal and party interests," wrote Lecorne in a post on X.

Among those who remained are Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, Budget Minister Amélie de Montchalen, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure, who is called the man of French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will have to approve the budget for next year while reducing France's huge public spending deficit. Lecorneuil is expected to present his budget plans for next year on October 13, and outline his policy priorities in a speech to the French parliament in the coming days.

Annie Geneva, the Minister of Agriculture, and Rachida Dati, the Minister of Culture, who is running for mayor of Paris next year, also retained their positions. The Republicans party has already stated that the participation of these politicians in the new government means their expulsion from the party.

It is unclear how long this new government will last, as the far-right National Rally party group and the far-left Rise of France have already made it clear that they will vote against the government. Together, they control more than a third of the seats in the French National Assembly, the most powerful lower house of parliament .

The fate of Le Coronneu's cabinet will depend on the position of the Socialist Party, which has said it will consider whether to support the prime minister's government after receiving clear proposals from Le Coronneu, especially on the possible suspension of Macron's controversial pension reform.