Veteran Affairs Minister Laputina resigns

Yulia Laputina (Photo: press service of the Ukraine-30 forum)

Minister of Veteran Affairs Yulia Laputina has resigned, reported the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

The relevant statement of the official has been sent to the Verkhovna Rada.

Now her letter will be considered by the parliament at the next plenary session, said the Speaker of the Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Laputina has been in office since December 18, 2020.

Laputina's work drew criticism, in particular, in December 2023, members of the public council under the Ministry of Veterans expressed dissatisfaction with the official's report and her activities and demanded her resignation.

The head of the public council, veteran Dmytro Shatrovskyi, said that he has no complaints against Laputina personally as an officer and general, but there are many questions about her qualities as top manager and lobbyist. He noted that the official is not competent and should resign.

Since 1992, Laputina worked in the Security Service of Ukraine in various positions. From 2010 to 2012, she was the deputy head of the Special Operations Center "A" (anti-terrorist unit). On April 14, 2014, she participated in the landing at the Kramatorsk airfield.

From September to December 2014, Laputina was the commander of the SBU task force in the Anti-Terrorist Operation, where she was tasked with detaining members of pro-Russian terrorist organizations.

From 2014 to 2020, Laputina worked as the deputy head of the Department of counter-intelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security of the SBU. On March 25, 2020, she received the rank of major general, becoming the second female general in the history of independent Ukraine.