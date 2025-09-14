Zelenskyy: Ukrainian troops have good results in Sumy region's border area

Defense forces continue to move towards the border in Sumy region, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian defenders are making progress in pushing Russians out of Sumy region, says president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrskyi. The head of state told about this in the evening address.

"There are good results in the Sumy region. Our units continue to advance towards the state border of Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment and the 71st ranger brigade," the president said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate reported that the military from the 225th regiment managed to push back the Russians near Novokostyantynivka and Kostyantynivka in Sumy region.

"Thanks to the successful planning and organization of offensive actions in the area, the fighters of the 225th regiment pushed the enemy out of the fortified areas in Sumy region," the analysts said.

In this area, the defenders liberated 6.57 square kilometers (circled in blue dashed and shaded in the same color in the screenshot below). Changes to the Deepstate map are delayed.

Map: Deepstate (white mark, circled in red – Novokonstantynivka)

Map: Deepstate