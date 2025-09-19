War, trade, drugs and TikTok: Trump talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping

After a call with China's President, the US President announced progress on "many very important issues"

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in China (Illustrative photo 2017: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with the leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, wrote the American politician in its social network Truth Social.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal", – said the head of the States.

He also said that he had agreed with Xi Jinping to hold a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to be held in South Korea from October 31 to November 1, 2025.

According to Trump, the two sides agreed that he would travel to China in early 2026, and that Xi Jinping would visit the United States "at an appropriate time."

"The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" the US president concluded.

He did not give any other details.