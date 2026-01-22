In Davos, Zelenskyy hinted at a "slap on the wrist" for Orbán. The latter said about "carefully chosen insults"

The head of Ukraine spoke about "forces trying to destroy Europe", mentioning the name of the Hungarian prime minister

Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in July 2024 (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during performances at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, hinted that Hungary's pro-Russian prime minister Viktor Orbán should be opposed for his policies.

"We all see that the forces trying to destroy Europe are not wasting a single day. They act freely, even within Europe. Every Victor who lives on Europe's money and at the same time tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the wrist. And if he feels comfortable in Moscow, this does not mean that we should allow European capitals to turn into small Moscow," Zelenskyy said

Subsequently, Orbán published a post on social network X, in which, in particular, he accused the president of Ukraine of allegedly "unable or unwilling" to end the Russian war.

The Hungarian prime minister reiterated that his country cannot support Kyiv's military efforts.

"The Ukrainian people, of course – despite your carefully chosen insults – can still count on us to continue supplying your country with electricity and fuel (it's about import to Ukraine, not about free aid – Ed.), and we will also continue to support refugees arriving from Ukraine," Orbán wrote.

He added that "life itself will settle the rest, and everyone will get what they deserve."