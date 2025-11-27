"Putin has spawned absolute nonsense". Ukrainian Armed Forces respond to Kupiansk and Vovchansk

In Kupiansk, defenders cut off Russian communications, and in Vovchansk there is a slow advance of the occupiers, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain their positions, Tregubov said

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Russians "lied" about the capture of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region – there are several dozen occupants in the city, cut off from resupply and normal supplies. In Vovchansk, the situation is worse because of the destroyed city, but there is no question of its complete capture. This was stated in the commentary LIGA.net said Viktor Tregubov, head of the Joint Forces Communications Department.

The journalist asked about the Russians' "victorious" statements about Kupiansk and Vovchansk. She noted that when the invaders talked about the first city, her interlocutors laughed and said that there were several groups of "bad guys" left in the city who had not yet been neutralized because they were hiding behind civilians.

The spokesman said that the Russians have a "funny story" in Kupiansk: the occupiers had attempts to advance, and in early November they seemed promising.

"They [the invaders] were moving into the center, trying to go south, but we managed to cut off their communications quite effectively with the help of drone strikes," the military said.

Because of this, he added, Russian groups in the city cannot receive any resupply, nor can they receive normal ammunition or even food: "Well, they are being thrown drones, but what are those drones [capable of doing], how much can they carry?"

In fact, scattered groups of invaders remained in Kupiansk – a week ago (November 17-23), according to communication intercepts, there were about 40 people in such formations in the north of the city, Tregubov said.

The soldier noted that it is difficult to "smoke out" the occupiers from there because civilians remain there and Russian drones are active.

"I mean, the irony is that they lied back in early November. First, local commanders in their reports to [Russian Chief of the General Staff] Gerasimov, then Gerasimov in his reports to [Russian dictator] Putin. And Putin personally broadcasted absolute nonsense on the air, such as that the city is surrounded, there are 15 [Ukrainian] battalions surrounded in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," the spokesman said.

He noted that the area of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi (a village near the city of Kupiansk) is only 4 square kilometers, and so many units could not physically fit there.

Map: Deepstate

At the same time, Tregubov added that the situation in Vovchansk is "actually worse."

"In Vovchansk it is worse, because the city is just destroyed and the Russians are still advancing there. They are doing it very slowly, actually a meter at a time, but they are advancing," the soldier explained.

However, he emphasized that the complete capture of the city by Russians is out of the question, as Ukrainian positions remain there, although they are under pressure from the invaders.

Earlier, in the evening of November 27, the Russian dictator in his new speech once again stated that Vovchansk was allegedly "almost completely" in the hands of the occupiers and again mentioned the alleged success of the Russian Federation in Kupiansk.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate