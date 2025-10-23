HSE Rector came under economic restrictions to get a chance to "share his own experience" of circumventing sanctions with students, the European Commission jokes

Illustrative photo: EPA

The new, 19th package of EU sanctions includes Nikita Anisimov, rector of the Russian Higher School of Economics, which teaches how to circumvent economic restrictions, according to the correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels, an anonymous European Commission official said.

"You may or may not know that the Russian University of Economics has developed a special program to circumvent sanctions and protect Russian actors from sanctions. Therefore, we decided that it would be a good idea to impose sanctions on the university rector so that he could share his experience with students," the official said humorously.

The university's website has a training program called "Sanctions Compliance" scheduled for early 2026.

The university claims that this is a "practice-oriented course that provides real tools for working under economic sanctions." In particular, the HSE promises to teach its students to "effectively control sanctions risks."

In 2024, the rector of this university claimed that the university was raising money for reconnaissance drones for the Russian occupiers through the foundation of the propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.