Kharkiv sector: Russian infantry groups trying to gain foothold in northern part of region

The operational situation on the Kharkiv axis remains complex and dynamically changing, in recent days the Russian Army has deployed infantry groups to secure positions near settlements in the northern part of the oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.

Voloshyn said that the enemy's activity had increased in the Kharkiv and other areas, leading to increased casualties among the occupiers. He noted that the Russian army has recently deployed infantry groups to gain a foothold near settlements in the north of the region.

"The enemy's actions are aimed at creating favorable conditions for further advances to occupy more advantageous positions on the ground," he stressed.

The spokesman explained that the Ukrainian defenders, using reconnaissance and drones, are detecting enemy groups, artillery positions and carrying out fire strikes to prevent the accumulation of enemy forces and resources in the northern part of Vovchansk.

In addition, the Defense Forces are combing urban areas and the northwestern outskirts, while Ukrainian artillery and drone systems are keeping under fire concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as potential enemy positions.

As a result of the combat operations in this sector, the total losses of the Russian occupants include 263 units of weapons and military equipment:

→ 1572 personnel;

→ Eight tanks;

→ 13 armored combat vehicles;

→ 12 artillery systems;

→ One air defense system;

→ 75 drones;

→ 66 vehicles;

→ 12 units of enemy special equipment.

Furthermore, Voloshyn stated that the Defense Forces had damaged nine tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 32 vehicles and three units of the enemy's special equipment.

"The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to hold the defensive lines and positions, inflict losses on the enemy, destroy its personnel and equipment, and continue to repel Russia's armed aggression," he added.

