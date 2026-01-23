Some individual entrepreneurs will receive payments, and some businesses will receive "zero" loans: details

The PM announced new payments for individual entrepreneurs and loans for enterprises for energy costs

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's Telegram channel)

During the energy emergency caused by Russia's attacks, some Ukrainian individual entrepreneurs (IEs) will be able to receive one-time payments, and some businesses will receive 0% loans for relevant expenses, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Small and medium-sized businesses continue to operate despite emergency shutdowns due to Russian shelling, and therefore incur additional costs. To help them get through the difficult period, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a support package," the official said.

One-time assistance for individual entrepreneurs

Svyrydenko announced a one-time financial payment to small and medium-sized businesses to ensure energy independence:

→ the assistance applies to sole proprietors of the second and third groups operating in socially important areas (catering establishments, pharmacies, coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and other essential services);

→ the payment ranges from UAH 7,500 to 15,000 – its amount depends on the number of employees;

→ to receive the allowance, you must have at least one employee;

→ the application must be submitted through the Diia portal, after which it will be confirmed by partner banks, and the funds will be paid by the State Employment Service;

→ The money can be spent on the purchase and repair of energy equipment, fuel for generators, and electricity bills.

"Zero" loan for energy equipment

The PM spoke about the upcoming zero-interest loan that will be available to businesses that meet the criteria of the 5-7-9% program:

→ a zero-interest loan that can be used to purchase generators and batteries;

→ the difference will be compensated by the state through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund;

→ loans are provided by almost 50 partner banks of the 5-7-9 program for up to three years;

→ the maximum loan amount is up to UAH 10 million.

According to Svyrydenko, the details and start date of these programs will be announced by the Ministry of Economy.