There are no more restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine - Merz
Friedrich Merz (Photo: ERA/TOMS KALNINS)

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the 27th international forum WDR Europaforum on German public television .

German PM emphasizes that Berlin, London and Paris will do everything possible to continue supporting Ukraine militarily.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons that have been supplied to Ukraine - neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from our side. There are no restrictions on the part of the Americans either. This means that Ukraine can defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia. Until now, it could not do this," he said .

According to Merz, this will be crucial in the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

