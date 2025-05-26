There are no more restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine - Merz

German Chancellor says that the "coalition of the willing" will do everything possible to continue supporting Ukraine militarily

Friedrich Merz (Photo: ERA/TOMS KALNINS)

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the 27th international forum WDR Europaforum on German public television .

German PM emphasizes that Berlin, London and Paris will do everything possible to continue supporting Ukraine militarily.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons that have been supplied to Ukraine - neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from our side. There are no restrictions on the part of the Americans either. This means that Ukraine can defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia. Until now, it could not do this," he said .

According to Merz, this will be crucial in the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

on May 10, 2025, DPA reported that the new German government may classify lists of military aid to Ukraine.

On May 12, it became known that Germany is ready to give Ukraine additional weapons, if peace talks with Russia fail.

On May 12, German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius clarified that information about the transfer of Taurus missiles from Germany to Ukraine would also be classified .