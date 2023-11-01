Russian air defenses, EW systems deal blow to Ukraine's effective use of Bayraktar UAVs

The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones have lost their former effectiveness on the front and are now barely used, as the Russians have improved the operation of their air defense and electronic warfare systems, Defense Intelligence (HUR) officer Volodymyr Valyukh said in an interview with Defense News,

The publication specializing in military topics writes that, unlike the beginning of the full-scale war, when Bayraktar was the "star" of the information field, in 2023, almost nothing is heard about this drone.

The main reason is that the Russians have improved the operation of their anti-aircraft and electronic defense systems in the occupied territories, according to sources of the publication from among the Ukrainian military.

The last flight of Bayraktar, which was recorded by the HUR officer, lasted only 30 minutes, even though the drone is designed for more than a day of independent flight.

According to Valyukh, it is now dangerous for these drones to approach the Russian positions.

While video evidence from Bayraktar drones has become scarce, journalists caution that an absence of footage does not necessarily signal their discontinued use.

According to statistics obtained by Defense News, these drones are still often flown on missions – but they mainly act as scouts.

This summer, the Canadian company L3Harris Wescam equipped all drones in the Armed Forces with filming equipment of a new standard. Now TB2 are able to transmit a clearer picture and work at a higher altitude.

At the beginning of 2023, Baykar company handed over two more Bayraktar TV2 attack drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for free.

In the summer of 2023, the Turkish company signed a $367 million contract for the supply of drones.

