Holding positions in both settlements no longer made sense due to extensive destruction; Defense forces retreated to save lives

Defense forces had to withdraw from the village of Krynky, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, as well as from the settlement of Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast, a source in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed LIGA.net.

It was no longer possible to hold positions in both settlements, the source said.

In Krynky, fighting has shifted to the islands. There was no point in holding the line in the settlement due to the extensive destruction of buildings and shelters.

A similar situation, according to the source, developed in Urozhaine. Positions were destroyed and unusable, and personnel could not perform their tasks there.

To save the lives of the soldiers, the Ukrainian forces must retreat from the destroyed positions, the representative of the General Staff said.

The OSINT community DeepState reported the Russian occupation of Urozhaine on July 14. The enemy launched a massive assault on the northern part of the settlement with significant forces – two companies of personnel.



