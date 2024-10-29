El País: Ukrainian forces may have struck North Korean troops in Kursk region

North Korean Army (Photo by EPA)

Ukrainian forces may have hit North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia to the conflict zone in the Kursk region, according to El País, citing an anonymous Ukrainian border guard.

According to the report, a State Border Guard officer visited Ukrainian rear positions in the Kursk region on October 26. He noted that artillery may have struck a building potentially housing North Korean troops, though this information remains unconfirmed.

Sources within Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade told the publication that half of the troops in Kursk are new recruits, with significantly less experience than Ukrainian soldiers. The 95th Brigade soldiers also suggested that North Korean troops may not be adequately prepared for combat.