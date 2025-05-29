Erdogan asks Ukraine and Russia not to "close the door" on negotiations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and Ukraine not to "close the door" to a peace dialogue. He told journalists during a trip to Azerbaijan,, reports Le Monde.
Turkey's President expresses hope that talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume in Istanbul on June 2.
"We are in contact with Russia and Ukraine... We tell them they should not close the door while it is open," Erdogan said.
According to him, during each meeting with representatives of both sides, Turkey reminds that the opportunity for dialogue should not be missed.
"Extinguishing this great fire in our region is... a humanitarian duty," said the Turkish president.
- on May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that the next round of talks with Ukraine is expected to take place on June 2 in Istanbul. Russia proposes to exchange memorandums on ending the war.
- Reuters has learned about Putin's key demands in exchange for ending the war. Among other things, Ukraine's inability to join NATO and the lifting of sanctions.
- President Zelensky said that he is ready for a meeting with Putin with Trump.