Erdogan asks Ukraine and Russia not to "close the door" on negotiations

The President hopes that on June 2, the representatives of the countries will meet again in Turkey

Recep Erdogan (Photo: EPA/ERDEM SAHIN)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and Ukraine not to "close the door" to a peace dialogue. He told journalists during a trip to Azerbaijan,, reports Le Monde.

Turkey's President expresses hope that talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume in Istanbul on June 2.

"We are in contact with Russia and Ukraine... We tell them they should not close the door while it is open," Erdogan said.

According to him, during each meeting with representatives of both sides, Turkey reminds that the opportunity for dialogue should not be missed.

"Extinguishing this great fire in our region is... a humanitarian duty," said the Turkish president.