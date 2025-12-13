Gambia, Sierra Leone and Panama. Zelenskyy imposes large-scale sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against 656 ships that are part of the shadow fleet, the President's Office reports.
This is the largest sanctions package ever applied to Russia's shadow fleet.
"Based on the results of monitoring of the Black, Red and Baltic Seas, it was found that Russia used these vessels to circumvent the sanctions of the European Union, G7 and other states and thus exported oil, oil products and liquefied gas," the statement said.
The President's Office noted that ship owners and crews turned off the Automatic Identification System and used schemes to hide the ownership and origin of the cargo.
The sanctioned vessels were flying the flags of more than 50 countries, most often Gambia, Sierra Leone, Panama and Cameroon. Ukraine will pass all relevant information to these countries and work with them to stop issuing licenses.
According to the report, Ukraine will work with partners to synchronize these sanctions in their jurisdictions. At the same time, a significant number of vessels are already under sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
- on December 10, the Security Service of Ukraine jointly with the Ukrainian Navy struck in the Black Sea, the tanker Dashan of the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country Russia.
- At the end of November, another "shadow" tanker also exploded – the incident occurred off the coast of Africa. Subsequently, the ship's owner decided to cease all shipping operations, associated with Russia.
- on December 2, a tanker flying the flag of the aggressor country, MIDVOLGA-2, reported an attack off the Turkish coast. At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied Kyiv's involvement in this, saying possible provocation by the Russian Federation.
- Putin threatened that Russia would "expand" strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels entering them, allegedly in response to the attacks on the tankers. Foreign Minister Sibiga noted that the dictator's new threats show that he is not going to end the war.
