Gambia, Sierra Leone and Panama. Zelenskyy imposes large-scale sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 656 ships of the Russian shadow fleet, most often flying the flags of Gambia, Sierra Leone and Panama

Танкер тіньового флоту рф. Фото Vesselfinder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against 656 ships that are part of the shadow fleet, the President's Office reports.

This is the largest sanctions package ever applied to Russia's shadow fleet.

"Based on the results of monitoring of the Black, Red and Baltic Seas, it was found that Russia used these vessels to circumvent the sanctions of the European Union, G7 and other states and thus exported oil, oil products and liquefied gas," the statement said.

The President's Office noted that ship owners and crews turned off the Automatic Identification System and used schemes to hide the ownership and origin of the cargo.

The sanctioned vessels were flying the flags of more than 50 countries, most often Gambia, Sierra Leone, Panama and Cameroon. Ukraine will pass all relevant information to these countries and work with them to stop issuing licenses.

According to the report, Ukraine will work with partners to synchronize these sanctions in their jurisdictions. At the same time, a significant number of vessels are already under sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.