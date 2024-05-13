Democracies can become stronger than Moscow and Beijing by supporting Ukraine, says Taiwan's FM

"China has clearly decided that it has a strong interest not just in propping up Russia but in reshaping the geopolitical landscape in Europe," Joseph Wu said.

Joseph Wu (Photo: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO)

The democracies can increase their strength against the "Chinese-Russian coalition" by supporting Ukraine, Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu said in a column for Foreign Affairs.

"By continuing to support Ukraine in its fight for survival in the face of Russian aggression, the world’s democracies have demonstrated exactly the kind of resolve and moral clarity that Taiwan also needs from them," he wrote.

According to the diplomat, it is worth understanding the degree of connection between the strategic interests of world democracies, as well as the plans of Moscow and Beijing. In particular, the minister emphasized the cooperation between Russia and China in the military sphere, which the United States has repeatedly mentioned.

In this regard, according to the Taiwanese foreign minister, it is important for democracies to act in concert. For this, the international community, led by the USA, should continue military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

On April 12, 2023, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu condemned Beijing's actions and warned that "they seem to be trying to prepare for war against Taiwan" based on Chinese rhetoric and their military drills.

On September 29, the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, said that no force will prevent the return of self-governing Taiwan to Chinese control.

On November 16, Chinese President Xi assured US President Joe Biden that China is not going to attack Taiwan in the "coming years".

On November 28, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the People's Republic of China announced the country's readiness to create a "wide space for reunification across the Taiwan Strait."

On December 27, Xi said that the PRC "will resolutely oppose anyone who tries to separate Taiwan from China in any way."