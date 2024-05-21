German Foreign Minister Berbock arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv – photo

Annalena Baerbock (Photo: EPA, DUMITRU DORU)

On the morning of May 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit, reported a DW correspondent from the spot.

"Our support is based on the deep conviction that Ukraine will win this war. [Vladimir] Putin speculates that at some point we will run out of strength, but we have the strength of spirit. Along with many other countries from all corners of the world, Germany is firmly on the side of Ukraine," she said upon arrival.

The diplomat added that Ukrainians can rely on long-term support from Germany, and Berlin will demonstrate this "very clearly in June, when it invites the world to a conference on Ukraine's recovery."

Annalena Burbok (Photo: DW)

On April 4, after the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the minister said that Germany, as the head of the air defense coalition operating within Ramstein, "immediately initiates an analysis of all systems, Patriot batteries and other air defense systems available not only in allies, but in the world in general".