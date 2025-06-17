Instructor on the BZVP: "Busyfied" person thinks that the army is a one-way street

Despite the extremely low motivation of the "busified", instructor Yevhen told LIGA.net how some of them manage to become real "rexes"

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At present, there are very few motivated people among the mobilized, especially among the "busified". However, their position may change during basic general military training. Yevhen, an instructor at one of the Army's training centers, said this in a commentary for analysis LIGA.net "It was worse during the BZVP." We explain how the training of mobilized soldiers has changed and what it has brought ".

"There are very few motivated people coming to work now. No matter how sad it is, we have to recognize this so that we understand how to motivate them. We shouldn't turn away from problems, we should think about how to solve them," the instructor is convinced .

He acknowledged that motivation is a very big problem at the moment, and it is impossible to compare what is happening now with what happened two years ago. And compared to the beginning of a full-scale war, "it's like heaven and earth.".

According to him, there are not many volunteers now. There are those who came in good faith under the summons, but there are also those who were not here of their own free will.

"If a person is 'busified,' I think his moral state is below zero. He was held somewhere else before being brought here. He also read on social media that no one needs him here, he will not be given anything and will be immediately driven to the assault. And now he thinks that that's it, the army is a one-way street. Although this is far from the case," the instructor emphasized .

In particular, according to him, it is the Russians who conduct information operations aimed at creating such sentiments in society.

"Therefore, we have to explain to them at the beginning what the army is, what we give here and what you get at the end, plus destroy these systemic stereotypes that appear due to enemy information operations," he said .

a "busified" person brought to the training center has a feeling that he or she has been kidnapped, says Yevhen.

"They think so until we start communicating. Then, when we talk, they realize that we are not working with them for show. We did not kidnap them. Our task is to help them survive," he said .

According to him, almost all the instructors have combat experience, so they have additional motivation to train recruits as well as possible, as they are reinforcement for their brothers.

"People change during training, and these changes are really visible. We had a story about a cadet who was threatening and saying that he would run away to the NWC. And now, in the Pokrovsk sector, he is constantly sending photos of different weapons to our group. He has become such a rex!" said Yevhen .

He also shared that the hardest part of his job is working with those who have already served in the military.

"Because they say from the doorstep: "I've been through it all, I know everything, I'm not interested." As a result, we are coming to the end of basic general military training, everyone is leveled up, but this cadet is not. Because the war has changed since his time in the service, and the requirements for a serviceman are different," said Yevhen .