Kharkiv Oblast: Number of clashes halved, defenders carry out assault actions

The occupiers made five attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Starytsia, Lyptsi and Vovchansk

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the direction of Kharkiv, the number of clashes has halved – at the moment there are fighting in three locations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders have carried out several assault actions, and the measures to strengthen the defense resistance continue, as reported in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:30 p.m.

The military noted that the number of clashes on the Kharkiv axis has almost halved in comparison with the previous day.

Today, the Russians made five attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Starytsia, Lyptsi and Vovchansk – fighting is still ongoing in three locations, the General Staff reported.

"The situation is under control. Our servicemen have carried out several assault actions in certain areas, and measures to strengthen the defense resilience continue," the statement said.

Today in the Kharkiv sector, the occupiers have already lost 26 personnel, either killed or wounded, and 15 units of weapons and military equipment.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

