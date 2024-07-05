Marine Le Pen promises to halt SCALP missile transfers to Ukraine if her party wins
Marine Le Pen, the de facto leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has promised that if her political force wins the elections, Ukraine will no longer receive long-range missiles, as was reported by CNN.
She stated that sending French long-range missiles to Ukraine is a red line for her and any future prime minister from the National Rally, should they win the elections.
The politician justified this with the alleged belief that Paris should not become a co-belligerent in the conflict.
Furthermore, Le Pen categorically opposed sending French instructors to Ukraine: "If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine and the prime minister is against it, then there are no troops sent to Ukraine. The prime minister has the final say."
