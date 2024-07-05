Marine Le Pen promises to halt SCALP missile transfers to Ukraine if her party wins

The de facto leader of the National Rally argues that Paris should not become a co-belligerent in this war

Marine Le Pen (Photo: ERA/YOAN VALAT)

Marine Le Pen, the de facto leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has promised that if her political force wins the elections, Ukraine will no longer receive long-range missiles, as was reported by CNN.

She stated that sending French long-range missiles to Ukraine is a red line for her and any future prime minister from the National Rally, should they win the elections.

The politician justified this with the alleged belief that Paris should not become a co-belligerent in the conflict.

Furthermore, Le Pen categorically opposed sending French instructors to Ukraine: "If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine and the prime minister is against it, then there are no troops sent to Ukraine. The prime minister has the final say."

Storm Shadow/SCALP is a relatively new air-to-ground cruise missile. This missile has a range of over 250 km. Its primary purpose is to destroy stationary targets protected by air defense systems. At the same time, the missile is almost invisible to radars. The SCALP cruise missile flies at a relatively low altitude and follows the landscape of the earth's surface. It has a warhead of up to 450 kg. France first supplied these missiles to Ukraine in the summer of 2023.

