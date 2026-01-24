Poland does not have $1 billion to participate in the Peace Council – there are more important things, Minister says

Polish minister says he believes it is unreasonable to spend $1 billion on participation in an international body

Andrzej Domanski (Photo: x.com/Domanski_Andrz)

Poland has no money in the budget to pay $1 billion for Donald Trump's membership in the Peace Council. About said minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

He noted that any international agreement requires a resolution of the Council of Ministers of Poland. As of today, there is no such resolution for this council.

In addition, it involves "very serious" legal obligations for Poland, and they require a detailed analysis.

"And to be blunt: there is definitely no billion dollars in the budget for this. There are more important tasks that need to be funded than participation in this council," Domański said.

The Polish minister noted that the country is currently facing serious social and economic challenges, so it is "unreasonable and irresponsible" to use $1 billion to participate in an international body.

Bloomberg has learned that Trump invited to the Peace Council nearly 50 countries, but not all of them have confirmed their participation. For permanent membership, he wants $1 billion.