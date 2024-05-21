US may allocate new aid package to Ukraine this week – Politico

Sources of the outlet from among American officials said that the Biden administration plans to return to providing aid to Ukraine every two weeks

The United States may announce a new aid package to Ukraine within a week, reported Politico with reference to two unnamed American officials.

According to the sources of the outlet, it is unlikely that a new batch of aid will be announced today, based on the results of the regular meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format.

At the same time, Politico's sources note that a new package of military aid to Ukraine may appear later this week.

The administration of President Joe Biden is reportedly trying to return to the usual schedule of providing military aid to Ukraine. Before the long pause in Congress, Washington sent arms to Ukraine every two weeks.

Starting in April 2024, the United States allocated two packages under presidential authority and another $6 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will be used to purchase new weapons from American manufacturers for Ukraine.