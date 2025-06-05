President of Finland: Tougher sanctions from the US and Europe against Russia are needed
The United States and Europe need tougher sanctions against Russia. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
on June 4, he held a phone conversation with the presidents of the United States Donald Trump and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stubb said that Ukraine was constructive in the Istanbul talks, while Russia only continues the war.
"Tougher sanctions are needed from both the US Congress and the European Union to put pressure on Russia. Thank you to Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal for your work," wrote the President of Finland .
He emphasized that Europe is united and communication with allies and partners continues.
- On May 20, the Council of the European Union adopted the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation for its full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The new sanctions package includes almost 200 shadow fleet vessels.
- On the same day, the UK expanded sanctions against Russia in response to the largest drone attack on Ukraine.
- On June 4, German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new tougher sanctions against Russia.
- Zelenskyy said, that Ukraine did not want US sanctions and agreed to a ceasefire, but Russia still accepted these US conditions.