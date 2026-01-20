The Defense Forces are creating units that hunt only drone operators – Fedorov

Minister of Defense believes that the future belongs to drone assault units already in the Armed Forces

Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine continues to form units that "hunt" Russian drone operators. This was announced during a meeting with the media by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

"Our task is to knock Russian drone operators off the battlefield. We need to form units that hunt only drone operators," Fedorov said.

He added that such units are already being created, but it is necessary to scale up the experience gained.

The Defense Minister also spoke about the initiative to create drone assault units.

"They have a different staff and doctrine of using drones. Code 9.2 recently conducted a unique operation in Kupiansk. This tactic works, so drone assault units are the future. You will hear more about them," the minister emphasized.