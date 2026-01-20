The Defense Forces are creating units that hunt only drone operators – Fedorov
Ukraine continues to form units that "hunt" Russian drone operators. This was announced during a meeting with the media by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.
"Our task is to knock Russian drone operators off the battlefield. We need to form units that hunt only drone operators," Fedorov said.
He added that such units are already being created, but it is necessary to scale up the experience gained.
The Defense Minister also spoke about the initiative to create drone assault units.
"They have a different staff and doctrine of using drones. Code 9.2 recently conducted a unique operation in Kupiansk. This tactic works, so drone assault units are the future. You will hear more about them," the minister emphasized.
- Defense Express arms expert Kyrychevsky said that the ongoing Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27 indicates that Russia has not only accumulated "Shaheds" but also increased the number of UAV personnel.
- On January 6, Syrsky stated that in 2026, Russians plan to to double the number of unmanned systems troops to more than 160,000 people.
