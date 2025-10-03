Trump's plan: Hamas says it agrees to release all hostages and return bodies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

The terrorist group Hamas has stated that it is prepared to return all Israeli hostages and the bodies of deceased captives in accordance with US president Donald Trump's proposal for a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters.

According to media reports, in addition to agreeing to release the prisoners and hand over the bodies, Hamas expressed its readiness to "immediately enter into mediated negotiations to discuss the details."

Listen also Recognition of the Palestinian State: a Step Toward a Settlement or a Political Victory for Hamas

Earlier, on October 3, the US leader gave the terrorist group until October 5, 18:00 Washington time (October 6, 01:00 Kyiv time) to agree to his peace plan.

Trump said the deal was "the last chance" for Hamas and promised the militants "hell" if they didn't go for it.

Among other things, the American president's plan stipulates that after the return of all hostages and the bodies of the dead prisoners, Israel will release 250 prisoners sentenced to life, as well as 1,700 Gazans, including all women and children detained after the massacre on October 7, 2023.

For the remains of each hostage, Israel must return the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.