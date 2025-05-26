Europe has two to four years before Russia attacks, it's no longer just a "possibility" - Ukraine's intelligence

According to the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, after Ukraine, Russia will need up to two to four years to restore its combat capability

Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: Wikipedia/Valentyna Melnyk)

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko believes that after the war against Ukraine is over, Russia will be ready to aggress against Europe in two to four years. He said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

According to him, Russia's plans have not changed: the aggressor country still wants full control over Ukraine and influence over post-Soviet countries.

"But then it's no longer a matter of 'maybe', it's a matter of time as to who will be next. Poland, the Baltic States, Northern Europe are at risk," Ivashchenko said .

According to Ukrainian intelligence forecasts, which are shared by European allies, after the end of hostilities against Ukraine, Russia will need up to two to four years to restore its combat capability.

"If sanctions are lifted, the process of rearmament will go much faster. That is, in two to four years after the end of the war, Russia will be technically ready for a new aggression - against Europe," the head of the Strategic Missile Forces emphasized .