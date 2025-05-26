Europe has two to four years before Russia attacks, it's no longer just a "possibility" - Ukraine's intelligence
The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko believes that after the war against Ukraine is over, Russia will be ready to aggress against Europe in two to four years. He said this in an interview with Ukrinform .
According to him, Russia's plans have not changed: the aggressor country still wants full control over Ukraine and influence over post-Soviet countries.
"But then it's no longer a matter of 'maybe', it's a matter of time as to who will be next. Poland, the Baltic States, Northern Europe are at risk," Ivashchenko said .
According to Ukrainian intelligence forecasts, which are shared by European allies, after the end of hostilities against Ukraine, Russia will need up to two to four years to restore its combat capability.
"If sanctions are lifted, the process of rearmament will go much faster. That is, in two to four years after the end of the war, Russia will be technically ready for a new aggression - against Europe," the head of the Strategic Missile Forces emphasized .
- on March 20, 2025, the President of Lithuania said that the country is preparing for a possible Russian attack on NATO by 2030.
- On May 8, it was reported that the Netherlands is preparing for a Russian attack a year after the end of the war against Ukraine.
- On May 19, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine said, that the prospect of a Russian attack on NATO depends on whether Ukraine wins the war.
- The NYT reported that Russia is strengthening its military infrastructure near the border with Finland. NATO believes that in five years Moscow could attack the country.
- On May 22, it was reported that Finland expects an attack by Russia three to five years after the end of the war in Ukraine