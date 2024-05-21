State Department answers query on US endgame in Ukraine-Russia war, naming Kyiv's victory as key

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington fundamentally wants the victory of Ukraine and the defeat of Russia

Matthew Miller (Photo: ERA)

The United States wants Russia to lose and Ukraine to win, said the spokesman of the Secretary of State, Matthew Miller, at a briefing, when asked about the true position of the United States in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The journalist asked Miller to comment on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Washington "is afraid and does not want Russia's defeat."

The official honestly stated that he had not heard such statements from the Ukrainian leader, but added that the United States, one way or another, wants the victory of Ukraine and the defeat of Russia.

"There are two parties in this conflict. One is Russia; the other is Ukraine. We fundamentally want to see Ukraine win this war and have made that clear, including by providing them with billions of dollars in security assistance. You have also seen the secretary make an entire speech about the strategic failure that Russia has brought on self by launching this conflict," Miller said, adding that he "is not sure what that refers to."

The journalist was probably referring to Zelenskyy's recent interview with AFP, where he stated: "We are in a nonsense situation where the West is afraid that Russia will lose the war. And it does not want Ukraine to lose it."

From April 2024, the United States allocated two packages under presidential authority and another $6 billion through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will be used to purchase new weapons from American manufacturers for Ukraine.