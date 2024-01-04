Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi caused injuries, casualties, and power outages in several areas

Around 10 am, the military announced the approach of the missile to the city

Explosion (Illustrative photo)

After 10:00 a series of explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi. The Air Force had previously warned of the threat of a missile strike. Local authorities later reported casualties as a result of the Russian attack.

At 09:58, an air raid alert was declared in the Kirovohrad Oblast. The military announced the approach of the missile to the city.

Within minutes, explosions reverberated throughout the city, Suspilne correspondents reported.

An hour later, the head of the Kirovohrad regional state administration, Andriy Raikovych, announced that the Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi had caused one death and injuries at one of the industrial facilities.

Details were promised later.

After the explosions in Kropyvnytskyi, some city areas suffered power outages. Kirovohradoblenergo spokeswoman Olena Danylchenko told Suspilne there was no information about emergency blackouts.

