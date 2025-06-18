Suspects in falsification of ammunition prices for Ukraine detained in Slovakia

Among those detained are four civil servants from the Slovak Ministry of Defense.

Slovak Police (Photo: www.eppo.europa.eu)

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Bratislava has detained eight people in a case of misuse of funds intended for military aid to Ukraine, the prosecutor's office's website reports .

It is noted that on June 18, the prosecutor's office conducted evidence-gathering activities as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of funds intended for military aid to Ukraine. The estimated damage is 7.4 million euros.

Eight people were detained, four of whom are civil servants of the Slovak Ministry of Defense.

In April 2025, the European Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into senior officials of the Ministry of Defense, who are suspected of misusing funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine.

From February 2022 to March of the same year, senior officials of the Slovak Ministry of Defense submitted applications to the European Peace Fund (EPF) for reimbursement of costs for military assistance provided to Ukraine, namely for the supplied ammunition.

According to the investigation, the suspects allegedly intentionally violated their duties, as well as budget rules, by issuing unfounded orders to purchase ammunition from two private companies.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspects that the public procurement procedure was rigged and that the ammunition may have been purchased at an inflated price.