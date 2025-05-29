WELT learned that the military aid package to Ukraine from Germany is worth 5 billion euros

Germany (Photo: Depositphotos)

Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised Ukraine a new military support package worth 5 billion euros. This concerns financing Ukrainian defense developments, including long-range drones, writes WELT , citing government sources.

The funding will likely include the purchase of Ukrainian BARS drones, AN-196 and Flamingo, as well as satellite communication systems. The total cost of the drone segment is approximately 400 million euros.

Ukraine made this request to Berlin in early May, and it has already been approved. This means Germany's rejection of the policy of supplying only its own or European weapons, which is partly due to the depletion of the arsenals of the Bundeswehr and its EU partners, journalists note.

In terms of characteristics, Ukrainian drones are not inferior to German Taurus cruise missiles, about which internal debates are ongoing in Berlin, journalists note.

In particular, the AN-196 "Feb" drone is capable of carrying up to 75 kg of explosives and has a range of up to 600 km, and the newest BARS drone has a range of up to 800 km. This calls into question the feasibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, the range of which is 500–600 km, the journalists emphasize.

Flamingo drones have a range of up to 50 km and are designed to intercept Russian UAVs at high altitudes.

Also, according to the interlocutors, the new package will likely include the transfer of four Iris-T air defense systems, manufactured by Diehl, and the repair of military equipment – in particular, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, which will be performed by the KNDS company on the territory of Ukraine.