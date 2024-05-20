Spain to send Leopard tanks and ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Minister

Delivery is expected by the end of June, says Margarita Robles

Margarita Robles (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Spain, including Leopard tanks and various types of ammunition, according to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, as quoted by El Mundo.

Delivery of this new assistance package is expected by the end of June.

Robles made the announcement during her participation in the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which is being held online. In her speech, the minister highlighted Spain's ongoing efforts, particularly the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

On May 13, El Pais reported that the Spanish Defense Ministry is finalizing preparations for a new military aid package to Ukraine, which will include refurbished tanks and artillery shells.

