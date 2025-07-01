The SBU was behind the attack on the Izhevsk "Dome": details of the long-range strikes from the source.

On July 1, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol," located in the Republic of Udmurtia. The distance to the target was over 1300 kilometers. LIGA.net was informed of this by sources within the SBU.

This enterprise fulfills orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense. In particular, it specializes in the production of "Tor" and "Osa" anti-aircraft missile systems.

The plant is also the developer of the "Harpy" strike drones. It is under international sanctions as an entity of the Russian military-industrial complex.

At least two strikes by SBU drones were recorded on the factory buildings, after which a fire broke out.

"The SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at Russian defense industry enterprises that are working for the war against Ukraine. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential, disrupts the chains of military production, and demonstrates that even deep in the rear of Russia there are no safe zones for its military infrastructure," said a source in the SBU.

In the morning of July 1, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Izhevsk. Later, the head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, confirmed that one of the enterprises in Izhevsk had been attacked by drones.

Prior to this, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at Izhevsk Airport "for security reasons".

The head of Udmurtia also reported that there were fatalities and serious injuries as a result of the attack. However, he did not state the exact number.