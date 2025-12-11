Zelenskyy: The only option for a truce is to sign a framework peace agreement. This is the position of the United States

The head of state believes that Russians have told the United States that they will not agree to any ceasefire without signing the document

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025 (Illustrative photo: EPA)

After talks with Russia, the United States wants a full ceasefire to come only after the signing of the framework peace agreement. The same applies to the partial truce in the energy and maritime sectors. According to the correspondent of LIGA.net, this said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.

According to him, the United States, after repeated negotiations with the Russians, believes that a complete ceasefire can only come about if a framework agreement is signed.

According to Zelenskyy, it is no secret that the occupiers will not agree to a truce if "there is no agreement." However, he emphasized that Ukraine still believes that a ceasefire is necessary.

"But this is exactly the information we are receiving: the only option for a ceasefire is to sign a framework agreement," the head of state explained.

As for the energy and maritime truce, the president said that Turkey was working on such a plan.

"[Turkish leader] Erdoğan told me about it. I told him that we would support him. He wanted to organize a meeting – first at the level of teams, and then at the level of leaders. I told him we were ready," Zelenskyy said.

However, he noted: The United States believes that the parties are close to a deal and that it is necessary to conclude it – and "there will be a sizzle everywhere, and then we will start various other steps."

"This is the position of the Americans today. I understand that the Russians simply told them that we will not grant any truce unless an agreement is signed," the head of state summarized.