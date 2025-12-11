Zelenskyy: The only option for a truce is to sign a framework peace agreement. This is the position of the United States
After talks with Russia, the United States wants a full ceasefire to come only after the signing of the framework peace agreement. The same applies to the partial truce in the energy and maritime sectors. According to the correspondent of LIGA.net, this said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.
According to him, the United States, after repeated negotiations with the Russians, believes that a complete ceasefire can only come about if a framework agreement is signed.
According to Zelenskyy, it is no secret that the occupiers will not agree to a truce if "there is no agreement." However, he emphasized that Ukraine still believes that a ceasefire is necessary.
"But this is exactly the information we are receiving: the only option for a ceasefire is to sign a framework agreement," the head of state explained.
As for the energy and maritime truce, the president said that Turkey was working on such a plan.
"[Turkish leader] Erdoğan told me about it. I told him that we would support him. He wanted to organize a meeting – first at the level of teams, and then at the level of leaders. I told him we were ready," Zelenskyy said.
However, he noted: The United States believes that the parties are close to a deal and that it is necessary to conclude it – and "there will be a sizzle everywhere, and then we will start various other steps."
"This is the position of the Americans today. I understand that the Russians simply told them that we will not grant any truce unless an agreement is signed," the head of state summarized.
- US president Trump's position on the need for a ceasefire changed following his August summit with Russian dictator Putin in Alaska.
- Before these talks, the US president promised Russia "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to a truce during the summit. However, after the meeting and call with Zelenskyy, Trump said that it was necessary to move to the peace agreement, and not just to a ceasefire.
- In November, the chief of the General Staff of the AFU and a participant in the negotiations with the United States, Hnatov, stated in an interview with LIGA.net that ending the war with a just peace is not possible by the end of 2025, but under certain conditions, a ceasefire can take place in a few days or weeks.
