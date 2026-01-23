The family of Andrii Svintsitskyi, the head of the Research Center for Independent Forensic Expertise at the Ministry of Justice, purchased real estate and cars worth approximately $1 million over several years. However, the relatives did not have official income to do so, and the most expensive purchases occurred during the period of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, states bihus.Info media outlet in the investigation.

According to journalists, the first expensive assets in Svintsitsky's family appeared during his work at the Security Service of Ukraine: in 2019, his wife became the owner of an apartment of about 90 square meters near Obolonska embankment in Kyiv, and at the end of 2021, the family purchased apartments in Turkey, and in 2022, a BMW X6.

In 2024, after the aforementioned center was established and Svintsitsky was appointed its head, the family purchased two apartments in Kyiv – in the Cardinal and French Quarter business class residential complexes in Pechersk. According to the official's declaration for 2024, his wife's income as an individual entrepreneur amounted to about UAH 600 thousand per year, the investigation says.

As Svintsitsky himself explains, his wife's income used to be higher. He attributes their decline to the full-scale invasion.

The official's mother-in-law, Hanna Olefirenko, who worked as a village council specialist in Sumy region with a salary of about UAH 12,000, became the owner of a cottage in Uzhhorod in 2022. The investigation says that Svintsitsky's mother, who worked as a cook in a penal colony, bought an apartment in a new VIP-class building in the same city, and his father, who officially had no income, bought a new Toyota Land Cruiser in 2023.

Bihus.Info notes that Svintsitsky himself currently declares about UAH 1.2 million in income per year. He explains the property registered to his wife and parents as savings and income earned before working in the public sector, and he does not know the origin of his wife's relatives' property.