Prigozhin flew to Kobzon's concert. In principle, this is how almost all of Putin's enemies end up. Remember how Navalny, Skripal and Lytvynenko were poisoned, Nemtsov and Politkovskaya were shot. And these are just the ones we know about! How Putin deals with his enemies.

In 2020, Russian special services poisoned opposition politician Oleksiy Navalny with Novichok. They did it in a very original way, they applied the poison directly to the underpants. Miraculously, he survived, limped and even returned to Russia. Navalny hoped for a rebellion of Russians, for a revolution, but instead he was put behind bars. Now he is serving 19 years in prison and new and new cases are being sewn to him.

In the 18th year, in the British city of Salisbury, two Russian GRUshniks came to look at the spires of local cathedrals and at the same time poisoned former Russian spy, double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. For this, they used the same Novichok.

