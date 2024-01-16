Russia strikes center of Kharkiv with two missiles: 17 injured

Russia targeted Kharkiv's center with two S-300 missiles

Kharkiv evening, 2021 (Illustrative screenshot)

The Russian army launched strikes on Kharkiv, as reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A journalist from LIGA.net in the regional center heard two explosions at 21:46 and 21:48.

At 22:07, Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported a missile hit "where there is no military infrastructure, precisely where residential buildings are."

At 22:09, Syniehubov clarified that Russia struck Kharkiv with two missiles, presumably S-300. There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure.

At the moment, medics are assisting four injured individuals with mild conditions.

Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites.

At 22:37, Oleh Syniehubov reported that the Russians hit residential infrastructure in downtown Kharkiv, damaging multi-story buildings.

A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Another 10 people are in mild to moderate conditions.

As of 22:49, there are 16 reported casualties, with two women in critical condition, according to Oleh Syniehubov.

UPDATED AT 23:32. Syniehubov announced that the number of casualties from the Russian strike has increased to 17 people.

Two women remain in critical condition. Twelve people are hospitalized, with mild to moderate conditions.

Three individuals refused hospitalization and received medical assistance on-site.