Belgium to give €1.7bn from Russia’s frozen assets’ taxed proceeds to Ukraine

Belgium will create a fund from taxed proceeds of frozen Russian assets that will be used to provide assistance to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mr De Croo’s announcement came as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Brussels to address a 50-strong Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

The Belgian PM said the country could not use the Russian assets themselves or their profits, leaving that decision up to the European Union level.

"Taxes on the income we receive are our competence. And we have decided that 100 percent of these revenues will be used to help Ukraine," he said.

Since last year, Belgium has collected EUR 1.7 billion of taxes on frozen Russian assets’ profits, which will be used for military equipment, humanitarian support, and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy, speaking alongside Mr De Croo, said that Ukraine would receive this money next year.

"It is important that Belgium has become the first country to launch this practice of using frozen Russian assets to defend against Russian terror," he stressed.

In May, Belgium said that Russian state assets worth EUR 180 billion had been frozen in the country.

This money generates income in the form of coupon payments and redemptions, which is reinvested by the Belgian depository Euroclear.

