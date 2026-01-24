Starmer calls Trump's statements about allies in Afghanistan "terrible" and "offensive"

British Prime Minister says he would have apologized if he had said those words about the allies

Keir Starmer (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer criticized the statement of the US President Donald Trump that the allies were allegedly on the sidelines during the fighting in Afghanistan. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Starmer called Trump's claim that European troops were not on the front lines in Afghanistan "offensive" and "appalling," joining other European officials and veterans in criticizing him.

"I find President Trump's statements offensive and, frankly, horrific, and I'm not surprised that they have caused such pain to the loved ones of those who have been killed or injured," Starmer said.

When asked whether he would demand an apology from the American president, the British prime minister replied: "If I had said that or said those words, I would certainly apologize."

In Afghanistan, Britain lost 457 service personnel in the line of duty. During some of the most intense years of the war, it led the allied campaign in Helmand, Afghanistan's largest and most violent province, and fought as the main US ally on the battlefield in Iraq.

Starmer's statements were surprisingly harsh for a leader who usually avoids direct criticism of Trump in public.

On Thursday, Trump said on Fox Business Network that the United States "never needed" the Alliance and accused allies of being "away from the front lines" in Afghanistan.

His statements further strained already tense relations with European allies after he used the World Economic Forum in Davos to reiterate his interest in acquiring Greenland.

British Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, also expressed his opinion: "These sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect."