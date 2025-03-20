Russians bomb Sumy Oblast, killing two – photos
Russian forces struck a residential building in the Sumy Oblast, killing two people, the regional prosecutor's office reported.
According to the investigation, at around 3:20 p.m. Kyiv time, the occupiers dropped glide bombs on a two-story residential building in the settlement of Krasnopillia, Sumy district.
The attack killed a 69-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.
Law enforcement is documenting the aftermath of the strike and investigating the attack as a war crime that resulted in civilian deaths. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
Krasnopillia is located about eight kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
- Russia regularly attacks the Sumy Oblast. On March 18, a Russian drone hit a medical facility in Sumy.
- On the morning of March 20, Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk twice, injuring three people, including a 90-year-old woman.