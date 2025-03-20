Kropyvnytskyi suffers most massive Russian drone attack – photo

Residential buildings were destroyed, at least eight people were injured

Victims in Kropyvnytskyi (Photo: SES)

Overnight into March 20, Russian forces launched a massive drone assault on Kropyvnytskyi, marking the city’s heaviest bombardment since the full-scale war began, according to Kirovohrad Oblast governor Andriy Raykovych.

"Kropyvnytskyi endured its most massive enemy attack. As a cruel irony, drones struck Myru Street (Peace Street)," Raykovych wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate over 20 explosions rocked the city until 2:00 a.m., following an air alert issued at 8:11 p.m.

No fatalities were reported, but eight people, including one child, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Raykovych told public broadcaster Suspilne that one victim, with burns covering 90% of their body, is in critical condition.

The State Emergency Service detailed damage to residential areas across multiple districts, with homes suffering shattered windows, collapsed balconies, and compromised structural supports.

Ukrainian Railways reported hits to its infrastructure, prompting safety-related route changes for several trains. By 2:30 a.m., repairs allowed rail traffic to resume.

On January 4, Kropyvnytskyi was twice hit by missiles, damaging a Ukrenergo facility.

This latest barrage followed an evening assault on March 18, when Russia fired drones and missiles across Ukraine—hours after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ended, as noted by Ukraine’s Air Force amid multi-region threats.