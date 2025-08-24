Sibiga replied to Szijjarto: Hungary's energy security is in your hands

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga called on Hungary to refuse resources from Russia. This is how he reacted to the accusations of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At a briefing with Prime Minister Mark Carney on August 24, the Head of State hinted that the existence of the Druzhba oil pipeline, as well as political "friendship" between Ukraine and Hungary, is now directly linked to Budapest's position.

Read also The One Who Challenged Orban: What You Need to Know About Peter Magyar

The journalist asked whether, after the strikes on the Druzhba pipeline and appeals to US President Donald Trump, Ukraine has gained additional leverage over Hungary, in particular, to lift its veto on the opening of negotiating clusters on joining the European Union.

"We have always supported the friendship between Ukraine and Hungary, and now the existence of friendship depends on Hungary," Zelenskiy said, likely referring to the oil pipeline.

Szijjarto reacted to the president's statement. He claims that the head of state allegedly used the national holiday to threaten Hungary.

"We strongly reject intimidation by the President of Ukraine. We consider sovereignty and territorial integrity to be fundamental values of international politics. That is why we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country and expect the same in return," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote .

He added that "in recent days, Ukraine has launched serious attacks on our energy supply".

"An attack on energy security is an attack on sovereignty. A war that Hungary has nothing to do with can never justify the violation of our sovereignty. We call on Zelensky to stop threatening Hungary and stop recklessly attacking our energy security," he wrote.

Siyarto's post was responded to by Sibiga. He said he would respond in Hungarian.

"You do not need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do or say and when. He is the president of Ukraine, not Hungary. Hungary's energy security is in your hands. Diversify and become independent of Russia, like the rest of Europe," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.