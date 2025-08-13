Defense forces hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – video

Oil pipeline (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit an oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia. About LIGA.net said a Ukrainian intelligence source. Subsequently, information about the damage to the facility confirmed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, this time the drones of the GRU attacked the oil pumping station of the Transneft Druzhba pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region.

He added that the operation was carried out jointly with other units of the Defense Forces.

According to local public information, on the night of August 13, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Unecha and the area, after which a large fire broke out at the Unecha linear production and dispatch station, and emergency services were sent there.

The General Staff clarified that a large-scale fire was reported near the building of the retaining pump station. There is also information about explosions in the area of the tank farm and the area where the main and retaining pumps are located.

The Unecha LPGS is the largest hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline network owned by Transnefteproduct and involved in supplying the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

The main function of the station is to transport oil through the pipeline system, the total length of which is about 9,000 km.

"Unecha provides oil transportation for two oil pipelines simultaneously. It has the capacity to pump 60 million tons of raw materials per year.

On the night of August 13, Russia attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai, Volgograd and Bryansk regions. ASTRA propagandists wrote about the attack on Unecha. On August 6, they claimed that the Unecha pipeline of the Druzhba oil pipeline had already been attacked there.