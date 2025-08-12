SBU drones attack Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan for the second time in a week – video

The Russian military-industrial complex that came under attack is located at a distance of 1300 km from Ukraine

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the "Shahed" storage terminal in Russian Tatarstan again. About said SBU press service.

The SBU long-range drones hit the logistics hub again, where the ready-to-use Shaheds and their foreign components are stored.

The warehouse is located in the Russian town of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, 1300 kilometers from Ukraine.

Videos taken by local residents confirm the damage to the hub, with fire spots in its premises.

The SBU noted that the repeated attack on this facility is aimed at reducing the enemy's ability to terrorize Ukraine with "shaheds." Previous attack by long-range truckers of SBU drones to this military facility took place on August 9.

Warning, the video contains profanity!