SBU drones attack Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan for the second time in a week – video
Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the "Shahed" storage terminal in Russian Tatarstan again. About said SBU press service.
The SBU long-range drones hit the logistics hub again, where the ready-to-use Shaheds and their foreign components are stored.
The warehouse is located in the Russian town of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, 1300 kilometers from Ukraine.
Videos taken by local residents confirm the damage to the hub, with fire spots in its premises.
The SBU noted that the repeated attack on this facility is aimed at reducing the enemy's ability to terrorize Ukraine with "shaheds." Previous attack by long-range truckers of SBU drones to this military facility took place on August 9.
Warning, the video contains profanity!
- August 4 SBU drones hit five Russian fighters at the Saki airfield in the occupied Crimea.
- On the night of August 11 sBU drones hit production facilities of the Arzamas Plandin Instrumentation Plant located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.
