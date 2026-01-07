Trump says crew of shadowy tanker flying Russian flag is also subject to prosecution

Leavitt said that if necessary, Bella 1 crew members will be brought to the United States

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

Crew members of the Russian-flagged sanctioned tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) seized by the United States are also subject to prosecution. This was reported by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during the press conference.

"The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, in cooperation with the Department of War, announced this morning the seizure of the vessel for violating U.S. sanctions. [...] This administration intends to fully enforce U.S. sanctions policy," the official said.

She said that the ship was arrested on the basis of a US federal court order, adding that the ship belonged to Venezuela's shadow fleet and was transporting sanctioned oil. According to Leavitt, the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, "is not going to tolerate that."

The official noted that the ship's crew is also "subject to [judicial] prosecution for any relevant violation" of US law, and that the crew members will be brought to the US if necessary.