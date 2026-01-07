Trump says crew of shadowy tanker flying Russian flag is also subject to prosecution
Crew members of the Russian-flagged sanctioned tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) seized by the United States are also subject to prosecution. This was reported by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during the press conference.
"The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, in cooperation with the Department of War, announced this morning the seizure of the vessel for violating U.S. sanctions. [...] This administration intends to fully enforce U.S. sanctions policy," the official said.
She said that the ship was arrested on the basis of a US federal court order, adding that the ship belonged to Venezuela's shadow fleet and was transporting sanctioned oil. According to Leavitt, the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, "is not going to tolerate that."
The official noted that the ship's crew is also "subject to [judicial] prosecution for any relevant violation" of US law, and that the crew members will be brought to the US if necessary.
- on January 7, the US Army seized the Russian-flagged tanker Bella 1. Kremlin warships were nearby, including a submarine. The Americans also took control and another shadow tanker, Sophia.
- The head of the British Defense Ministry said that the kingdom helped the United States in the operation to seize Bella 1.
