The UK helped the US capture a tanker flying the Russian flag: it was headed to Russia
The United Kingdom assisted the United States in the operation to seize the oil tanker Marinera, aka Bella-1, which was heading to Russia. About reported british Ministry of Defense.
The RFA Tideforce vessel took part in the naval operation, which was planned in advance, and the British Air Force provided air surveillance. The assistance fully complied with international law, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.
"The United Kingdom provided the United States with the necessary support at its request to intercept the Bella-1 today... This ship with a dark history is part of the Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions circumvention that fuels terrorism, conflict and suffering from the Middle East to Ukraine," the statement said.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said at a briefing that the sailors on the seized tanker would be handed over to the US judicial authorities.
And the British Minister of Defense John Healy said that the United States is the country's closest partner, and it will continue to step up measures to combat the activities of the "shadow fleet" in order to protect national security, the economy and global stability.
- december 7, 2025 USA introduced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports.
- on December 31, it was reported that oil tanker crew Bella-1, pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard, drew a Russian flag. The NYT reported that Moscow asked Washington to stop the persecution of an oil tanker.
- january 7, the US Army seized a tanker Bella-1 flying the Russian flag. Nearby were Kremlin military vessels, including a submarine.
