The UK helped the US capture a tanker flying the Russian flag: it was headed to Russia

John Healy (Photo: x.com/JohnHealey_MP)

The United Kingdom assisted the United States in the operation to seize the oil tanker Marinera, aka Bella-1, which was heading to Russia. About reported british Ministry of Defense.

The RFA Tideforce vessel took part in the naval operation, which was planned in advance, and the British Air Force provided air surveillance. The assistance fully complied with international law, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

"The United Kingdom provided the United States with the necessary support at its request to intercept the Bella-1 today... This ship with a dark history is part of the Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions circumvention that fuels terrorism, conflict and suffering from the Middle East to Ukraine," the statement said.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said at a briefing that the sailors on the seized tanker would be handed over to the US judicial authorities.

And the British Minister of Defense John Healy said that the United States is the country's closest partner, and it will continue to step up measures to combat the activities of the "shadow fleet" in order to protect national security, the economy and global stability.