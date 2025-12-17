Trump announces full blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA / Aaron Schwartz)

The United States is imposing a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports. This was announced by US President Donald Trump wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"Venezuela is surrounded by an unprecedented naval force, which has never been seen in the history of South America. And this pressure will only intensify until they return to the United States all the oil, land and other assets that they stole from us," he said.

US leader blames Venezuelan dictator's "illegal regime" Nicolas Maduro" of using oil from "stolen oil fields" to finance "terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking."

"America will not allow criminals, terrorists, or other countries to rob, threaten, or harm our country, and neither will we allow a hostile regime to take our oil, land, or any other assets that must be returned to the United States immediately," the statement said.

Trump also announced the imminent return to Venezuela of illegal migrants and criminals whom he believes the Maduro regime allegedly sent to the United States during the previous administration.