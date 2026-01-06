Sources: The reason for Malyuk's resignation was the high-profile Mindgate

It was the high-profile scandal surrounding Mindich and other NABU case defendants that allegedly led to Malyuk's dismissal, LIGA.net's interlocutors say

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The reason for the resignation of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk was that the corruption case at Energoatom became public. This was LIGA.net told by two interlocutors familiar with the matter.

One of them confirmed LIGA.net the information circulating in the media – Malyuk did not want to voluntarily resign. However, the president was able to convince him.

See also Without the Kid. What does the change of the SBU head mean and what to expect from Khmara

"The reason is the loud publicity of Mindgate," two interlocutors are convinced.

They say that Malyuk should have warned, if not the leak of information about the case, then the scale of the scandal, one of them said.