Sources: The reason for Malyuk's resignation was the high-profile Mindgate
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
The reason for the resignation of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk was that the corruption case at Energoatom became public. This was LIGA.net told by two interlocutors familiar with the matter.
One of them confirmed LIGA.net the information circulating in the media – Malyuk did not want to voluntarily resign. However, the president was able to convince him.
"The reason is the loud publicity of Mindgate," two interlocutors are convinced.
They say that Malyuk should have warned, if not the leak of information about the case, then the scale of the scandal, one of them said.
- Earlier in the month, rumors surfaced about Malyuk's dismissal, and on January 5, Zelensky signed a decree to that effect, despite calls from many in the military to keep him in office. The president appointed Alpha commander Khmara as interim head of the SBU.
- On the same day, the president made other personnel decisions in the SBU.
