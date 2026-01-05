Malyuk resigns from his post. SBU to be temporarily headed by Alpha commanders

Malyuk resigns from his post. SBU to be temporarily headed by Alpha commanderssupplemented
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk – discussed his dismissal and future work. Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that the head of the Alpha Center will temporarily act as head of the SBU.
Zelenskyy thanked Malyuk for his combat work and suggested that he focus on this. He emphasized that there should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against Russia and more strong results in destroying the enemy.
"Vasyl is the best at this and this is what he will continue to do in the SBU system. I have instructed Vasyl Maliuk to make our asymmetric operations the strongest in the world. We have the resources and proper political support for this. We also discussed candidates to elect a new head of the SBU," the President noted.
The general himself confirmedwho is stepping down as head of the SBU but remains in the system to implement world-class asymmetric special operations.
"I am confident that a strong and modern intelligence service is the key to the security of our country. This is the goal of the changes implemented by the President of Ukraine in the defense sector, and I thank him. I believe in a just peace and prosperity for Ukraine," he wrote.
Also, Zelensky met with Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU's Special Operations Center A. He thanked him and the Special Forces soldiers for their "extremely important combat work" throughout the years of the full-scale war.
The President emphasized that Ukraine is achieving the necessary results in its defense and all the military personnel who ensure this deserve the greatest respect and gratitude.
"Today we also discussed with Yevhen other opportunities for systemic development of the SBU and special operations that we are currently preparing," he said.
UPDATED at 2:20 p.m. Zelenskyy's decree №19/2026 on the appointment of Khmara to temporarily act as head of the SBU was published on the website of the Office of the President.
- on January 2, a number of media outlets, including UP, wrote that Zelensky plans to dismiss Malyuk. The interlocutors claimed that he could be appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service or Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
- On the same day president appoints Budanov as the head of the OP, and Ivashchenko as the head of the DIU.
- Drapatyi and Magyar supported the Kid amid rumors about the resignation of the head of the SBU. They are convinced that he is "in his place."
- Two interlocutors LIGA.net january 5 reportedthat Malyuk is to be dismissed from his post, and that the new head of the SBU may be the commander of the Alpha
