Sources: Malyuk is to be dismissed, and Alpha commander may become new SBU head

LIGA.net's interlocutors said that the SBU may indeed get a new head

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk may resign, two sources close to the Defense Forces told LIGA.net . One of them claims that he has allegedly already agreed to write a letter of resignation.

Both interlocutors emphasized that they could not answer what position Malyuk would get if he resigned, as the situation is very dynamic.

However, according to them, if Malyuk is indeed "removed," the new head of the special service may be Major General Yevhen Khmara, who was appointed head of the Special Operations Center "A" ("Alpha") on August 25, 2025, heading the key combat unit responsible for counterterrorism and special operations.

At the same time, Roman Kostenko, a member of the Golos party, doubts that the Ukrainian parliament will support Malyuk's resignation.

"It is very difficult for me to believe that the Verkhovna Rada, understanding how Vasyl Malyuk works and how the SBU works, in particular what we see about the Russian Federation, about spies, and in general, that there will be votes," he said. LIGA.net .

LIGA.net also asked the SBU and the Alpha commander for comment, but at the time of publication of the news received no response.