Drapatyi and Madyar supported Malyuk amid rumors of his resignation as head of the SBU

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that Vasyl Malyuk is "exactly where he needs to be"

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Madyar) supported the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk amid rumors of his possible dismissal. The military published posts with the relevant content on social media.

Draped stated that the SBU, under the leadership of Malyuk, has a tangible impact on the resilience of the Ukrainian defense.

"I can speak about this from my own experience: while leading the largest group formed during the war, I constantly interacted with the SBU on issues of striking critical enemy targets, working in cyberspace, and in the information domain," the general wrote.

He emphasized that the SBU's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains systematic. According to Drapatyi, the effectiveness of the special service's leader's decisions is measured not by the publicity of operations, but by the level of internal security and the impact on the enemy's combat capability. The results of this work are tangible both on the battlefield and in the rear.

According to the Commander of the Joint Forces, he also owes his personal safety to Malyuk and his team.

"A systematic and balanced approach combined with determination, a team-oriented mindset, and a clear focus on results are the qualities that make the head of the SBU effective in his current position. War quickly puts everything in its place. In this sense, Malyuk is exactly where he needs to be," Drapatiy is convinced.

Also about Malyuk's activities as head of the SBU and the risks of his resignation spoke out Commander of the SBS.

"The rhythm, quality, and significance of the devastating strikes against the enemy carried out by the SBU, led by General Malyuk, are unprecedented and unique in their pace and daily effectiveness," Madyar wrote.

He added that he has been working side-by-side with the special service's fighters since the defense of Bakhmut. The commander considers replacing the head of the SBU at this stage to be a risk.

"The risk of weakening the power of one of the key modern Ukrainian heavyweights in curbing the imperial ambitions of the rabid bunker grandpa. Unprecedented authority and respect among subordinates, Commander Malyuk is in his place, a real worm of terror," he said.